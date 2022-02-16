Meghan Markle has never worn these royal-approved earrings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle often conveys messages through her jewellery, which include some gorgeous pieces she inherited from Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother in law.

In the past, she’s worn ethical jewellery brands, necklaces honouring her children, as well as butterfly earrings belonging to Diana, which she wore on her tour of Australia, her first official assignment as a married royal.

But one think you won’t have seen her wear are pearl earrings, an accessory that is beloved by other royal women, including Kate Middleton, Camilla and The Queen.

In fact, she only wore them once, during her first solo engagement after joining the royal family.

Jewellery expert Sarah Buck told The Express, ‘As far as I’m aware the only piece of pearl jewellery worn by Megan Markle is a pair of diamond and pearl earrings gifted to her by the Queen for her first solo appointment. This is not surprising as Meghan is a great supporter of young fashion-led American/Canadian designers with trends that are more towards large colourful gemstones.’

So it may be down to personal preference, as the Duchess of Sussex does favour more modern pieces.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge often wears pearls, including the diamond and pearl drop earrings she wore for her 40th birthday portrait, which belonged to Princess Diana.

The Queen also loves the precious stone, and is often spotted wearing a three-strand pearl necklace with matching earrings.