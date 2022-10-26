George, Charlotte and Louis' Halloween activities sound adorable
We're jealous...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping a low profile for the past couple of weeks because their children are on their half-term break from Lambrook School.
As we're now so close to Halloween, one royal expert reckons that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are likely to be engaging in all sorts of seasonal activities during their time off — not least because they now live so close to their grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The Princess of Wales' parents live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire.
"Now [the Waleses are] at Windsor they’re only 40 minutes away so they can pop there for lunch or a cup of tea," Jennie Bond told OK!.
"They’re bound to be doing crafts and pumpkin picking. Halloween is a big thing now so I’m sure they’ll be going to a pumpkin picking farm and carving them out."
Jennie suggested that the royal children may be sharing this sweet family time with their cousins, the three children of their aunt Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.
Jennie's prediction sounds pretty realistic to us, considering what Carole Middleton does for a living: she is the founder of Party Pieces, which sells all sorts of fun festive — well — party pieces all year round.
On the brand's Instagram, Carole said recently: "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me.
"I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones."
How exciting!
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
We wonder how George, Charlotte and Louis will choose to spiff up their gourds if they end up sharing this activity with their grandma. We're willing to bet Prince Louis will go for a spooky face, but perhaps the two older children will choose a theme that aligns with one of their many interests? We'll probably never know...
-
Selena Gomez's casual outfit formula is the epitome of chic
And it's all from the high street.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
The Bella Hadid salad is trending on TikTok - two nutritionists share their take on her go-to
Have you tried it yet?
By Ally Head
-
Rihanna might finally drop new music this Friday
Her last studio album was released six years ago
By Megan C. Hills
-
Kate Middleton's royal plans after children's half-term break
The Waleses have had some well-deserved family time
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Consort Camilla has flown to India to stay at a wellbeing retreat
It focusses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy
By Sarah Finley
-
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are spending the holidays
They recently moved to a new primary school
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Why Prince William is stepping in to help with King Charles' coronation
He wants to ensure the event reflects modern Britain
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The Crown’s new season would have ‘destroyed’ the Queen
It will be released on Netflix in November
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
First birthday cards from King Charles and Queen Consort arrive
The tradition of sending messages to those celebrating significant birthdays dates back to 1917
By Sarah Finley
-
Princess Charlotte acts as Prince George's "wingman," royal expert says
Awww!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle talks about how she wants Lilibet to be when she grows up
The Duchess opened up in the latest episode of Archetypes
By Iris Goldsztajn