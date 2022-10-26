George, Charlotte and Louis' Halloween activities sound adorable

We're jealous...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping a low profile for the past couple of weeks because their children are on their half-term break from Lambrook School.

As we're now so close to Halloween, one royal expert reckons that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are likely to be engaging in all sorts of seasonal activities during their time off — not least because they now live so close to their grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The Princess of Wales' parents live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire.

"Now [the Waleses are] at Windsor they’re only 40 minutes away so they can pop there for lunch or a cup of tea," Jennie Bond told OK!.

"They’re bound to be doing crafts and pumpkin picking. Halloween is a big thing now so I’m sure they’ll be going to a pumpkin picking farm and carving them out."

Jennie suggested that the royal children may be sharing this sweet family time with their cousins, the three children of their aunt Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.

Jennie's prediction sounds pretty realistic to us, considering what Carole Middleton does for a living: she is the founder of Party Pieces, which sells all sorts of fun festive — well — party pieces all year round.

On the brand's Instagram, Carole said recently: "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. 

"I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones."

How exciting!

We wonder how George, Charlotte and Louis will choose to spiff up their gourds if they end up sharing this activity with their grandma. We're willing to bet Prince Louis will go for a spooky face, but perhaps the two older children will choose a theme that aligns with one of their many interests? We'll probably never know...

