Kate Middleton's royal plans after children's half-term break
The Waleses have had some well-deserved family time
If you were wondering why you haven't seen much of Prince William and Kate Middleton in recent weeks, it's because they're currently busy enjoying their children's half-term break.
Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have two weeks off from Lambrook School, where they started in September, and their parents have seized the opportunity to catch a well-deserved break themselves after the turmoil of the past few weeks.
But once they're all rested up, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be heading to Scarborough, North Yorkshire on Thursday, 3 November, the Palace has said.
Royal correspondent Richard Palmer took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote: "Another engagement for William and Kate next week. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough on November 3 to launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation."
Another engagement for William and Kate next week. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough on November 3 to launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.October 24, 2022
The family has had to contend with a lot of changes in recent weeks. They moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the late summer, then enrolled the children at nearby Lambrook. Just two days later, Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away, throwing further difficult changes in the mix.
Of course, this bereavement will have been and will continue to be a time of deep sadness for the family, but newly serving as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple had to quickly turn around and attend various official engagements, both during the period of mourning and directly after it.
The Waleses traveled to their namesake country, as well as to Northern Ireland, and both visited a series of charities that work on causes close to their hearts.
They also made an appearance on BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat, for a 15-minute segment during which they spoke about mental health with four young changemakers.
This upcoming engagement is therefore a perfect opportunity for them to continue their great work in the mental health arena.
