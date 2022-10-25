Why Prince William is stepping in to help with King Charles' coronation

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles III has taken the throne following the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The new British monarch will wait until next year to mark the major milestone, as his Coronation is set to take place in May next year - nine months after being crowned King.

Plans for the upcoming royal event have remained under wraps, although it has been said it will be a lowkey affair out of respect for the late Her Majesty.

However, it has since been reported plans are in place, and Prince William - who has since taken on the title of the Prince of Wales - is taking on an “active role” in Charles’ coronation, which has taken on the codename Operation Golden Orb.

The Telegraph has reported William will take on an advisory position to plan the coronation to help his father and reflect modern Britain.

However, it is unknown if Prince Harry will lend a hand in organising the forthcoming royal event.

The royal family is also tipped to hold a low key affair due to the cost of living crisis.

A statement released by the palace revealed the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry", while making an effort to "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future".

It was previously reported the King’s coronation would take place in June 2023, which would mark 70 years since the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

However, it was recently confirmed by Buckingham Palace the service will be celebrated on Saturday May 6th at London’s Westminster Abbey, so not to clash with the Eurovision in Liverpool.

The May date is also the same as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.

At Charles’ coronation, it is anticipated that Queen Consort Camilla may take on the title of Queen, and she will also be crowned in a similar fashion to the Queen Mother by King George VI in 1937.