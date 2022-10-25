How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are spending the holidays

Lovely!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
(Image credit: Karwai Tang / Getty)
Maisie Bovingdon
By Maisie Bovingdon
published

There has been a lot of upheaval for the royal family, and in particular Prince William and Kate Middleton, in recent months. 

Not only have the royals and their three children been grieving the late Queen - whose death has seen them acquire new titles and responsibilities - but they have also relocated from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

While they will retain their former Kensington Palace apartment as a London base, the family moved homes and William and Kate’s children have also changed school.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis started their new school, Lambrook, last month, and William and Kate's wish that their little ones could all attend the same school reportedly influenced their decision to downsize to Adelaide Cottage. 

Now, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children are enjoying the October half term - which means some much needed quality time with the family. 

Not only are William and Kate’s children taking a two-week break from their studies, the couple are also said to have taken some time out from royal engagements to be with their children. After all, their Norland nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, no longer lives with the family of five due to space, so it’s all hands on deck. 

An insider close to the family told People it has been a hectic few weeks for the family, so some time off is needed all round. 

They shared: “Things were very tense that week; it was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for.”

However, this half term the children have the freedom to enjoy the acres of land on the Berkshire estate, and it is expected William and Kate’s brood will while away the autumn break outdoors on their bikes. 

The insider added: “They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone. It's a real little community.”

It turns out the children are not the only ones fond of the outdoors, as Kate, 40, has previously admitted she is happiest when she is “with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty.” 

Speaking about motherhood on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate said: “Someone did ask me the other day, ‘What would you want your children to remember about their childhood?’ And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend? 

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?”

TOPICS
Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
Maisie Bovingdon
Maisie Bovingdon

Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire UK is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.