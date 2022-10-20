Princess Charlotte acts as Prince George's "wingman," royal expert says
Awww!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have always appeared to have a very special bond.
Though we've often seen Charlotte, 7, chide her older brother, 9, for sometimes forgetting royal protocol, she has an important role to play as George's biggest supporter as he grows into his own role in the Royal Family, a royal expert has said.
"People sort of think it's very disparaging to have this idea of the spare, and it is a historic concept. We've always had to have a spare to support the heir, but I think people should think about it perhaps in a more modern context," author Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight.
Katie has an interesting perspective on the brother-sister pair: "I think you're seeing a support act here," she said.
"I think in the same way that Charles has always been very heavily supported by his sister the Princess, Anne, we're now seeing even from an early age in his life, Prince George supported by Princess Charlotte.
"There's a wonderful dynamic there, and you know, they were together at the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip, they've sort of stepped into some high-profile roles when it came to Prince George carrying out his first official engagement, which was to Cardiff over the Jubilee weekend.
"Will and Kate decided to include Charlotte on that, so in the same way that William always had his wingman in Harry, I think it's rather wonderful that that is being echoed here with George and Charlotte.
"You're going to see, I think, real teamwork at play here."
Although Charlotte often tries to keep her brothers George and Louis on the straight and narrow, this doesn't stop her from also having her own cheeky moments.
Still, experts often praise the Wales children for their impeccable behaviour in situations that are obviously designed for grown-ups.
We're certainly looking forward to seeing more of the adorable family out and about in the future!
-
18 powerful films to add to your watch list this Black History Month
Here is a list of 18 powerful films about race and black history to watch this black history month
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
New Channel 4 documentary Inside the Shein Machine uncovers horrifying working conditions and £3 an hour pay
“The factory has a very inhumane system”
By Ally Head
-
Four ways to create a more inclusive workplace
Abadesi Osunsade, Founder and CEO of Hustle Crew, shares her top tips for making our work teams more inclusive
By Niamh McCollum
-
Meghan Markle talks about how she wants Lilibet to be when she grows up
The Duchess opened up in the latest episode of Archetypes
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate isn't thrilled about George's new interest, apparently
She's a little worried, in fact.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The special meaning behind Princess Charlotte's first piece of jewellery
A fitting celebration to her great-grandmother
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton want to move into Adelaide Cottage near the Queen's Windsor home
The property has recently been renovated
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Princess Charlotte celebrates birthday with portrait with new puppy
Happy Birthday Charlotte!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The Queen had a big say in the Cambridge's children's names
She is the Queen!
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The sweet boost of encouragement the Cambridge's gave their children at Prince Philip's memorial service
Aww
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Did the Cambridge children have 'training' before Prince Philip's memorial?
Body language expert weighs in
By Maisie Bovingdon