Princess Charlotte acts as Prince George's "wingman," royal expert says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have always appeared to have a very special bond.

Though we've often seen Charlotte, 7, chide her older brother, 9, for sometimes forgetting royal protocol, she has an important role to play as George's biggest supporter as he grows into his own role in the Royal Family, a royal expert has said.

"People sort of think it's very disparaging to have this idea of the spare, and it is a historic concept. We've always had to have a spare to support the heir, but I think people should think about it perhaps in a more modern context," author Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Katie has an interesting perspective on the brother-sister pair: "I think you're seeing a support act here," she said.

"I think in the same way that Charles has always been very heavily supported by his sister the Princess, Anne, we're now seeing even from an early age in his life, Prince George supported by Princess Charlotte.

"There's a wonderful dynamic there, and you know, they were together at the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip, they've sort of stepped into some high-profile roles when it came to Prince George carrying out his first official engagement, which was to Cardiff over the Jubilee weekend.

"Will and Kate decided to include Charlotte on that, so in the same way that William always had his wingman in Harry, I think it's rather wonderful that that is being echoed here with George and Charlotte.

"You're going to see, I think, real teamwork at play here."

Although Charlotte often tries to keep her brothers George and Louis on the straight and narrow, this doesn't stop her from also having her own cheeky moments.

Still, experts often praise the Wales children for their impeccable behaviour in situations that are obviously designed for grown-ups.

We're certainly looking forward to seeing more of the adorable family out and about in the future!