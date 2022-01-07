The Cambridge family has a very special birthday tradition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge who is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the family, and with her 40th birthday falling on Sunday, this week is no exception.

‘There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess,’ a source told the Mail on Sunday. ‘She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down.’

‘Kate and William are not the sort to go away to celebrate on their own and leave the kids at home,’ added royal author Duncan Larcombe, via OK!. ‘I think the same will apply to Kate’s birthday as it does to Christmas – it will be low key and it will be focussed entirely on the family.’

One element that we do know for sure however is that there will be a birthday cake, with the Duchess previously opening up about the Cambridge family tradition.

‘I love making the cake,’ Kate explained during her 2019 appearance on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas, adding: ‘It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.’

With it being Kate’s birthday however, it looks like William and the Cambridge children will have to be the ones staying up baking.

Pictures please!

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge!