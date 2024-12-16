Buckingham Palace has responded to the arrest of a royal maid during an “out of control” work party

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's triumphant return to duty, to the highly-anticipated royal Christmas plans, the Mountbatten-Windsors never fail to get the world talking.

However, it was the royal staff who made headlines this week, as a work Christmas party turned dramatic and reportedly ended in an arrest.

According to reports by The Sun, around fifty members of staff attended a Christmas party at All Bar One in London, after having had pre-party drinks at Buckingham Palace. However, according to the publication, the party became "out of control", when "a woman believed to be a housemaid aimed a punch at the manager, smashed glasses and was arrested."

The Metropolitan Police later commented on the incident, confirming to HELLO! Magazine that a 24-year-old woman had been arrested.

"On Tuesday, December 10, officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1 following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff," read the statement.

"Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, and being drunk and disorderly. She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder."

Buckingham Palace also commented on the report, releasing a statement that the incident would be "fully investigated" and "appropriate action" would be taken.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

"While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken."

We will continue to update this story.