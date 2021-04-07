The Queen wrote her royal staff members’ dogs hilarious letters from her corgis

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals have to be the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors making news for everything from their eating habits to their fashion rules.

The Queen is understandably more talked-about than most of her relatives, with the monarch famed for her sharp wit, sweet bonds with family members and her Queen-worthy perks (from having someone to wear in her shoes to banning this food from her kitchen).

The Queen is often associated with her love of Pembroke Welsh corgis, supposedly owning over 30 dogs of that breed during her reign, and all with pretty minty names.

We’re talking Candy, Sugar, Foxy, Bushy, Honey, Whisky and Bisto Oxo, to name just a few.

This week, it was the Queen’s love of corgis that made news, as a story resurfaced involving Her Majesty sending her staff members’ dogs letters from her corgis, and it’s hilarious.

In a new ITV documentary, The Queen and her Cousins, presenter Alexander Armstrong recalled how he discovered ‘wickedly funny’ framed handwritten notes in the bathroom of the Queen’s former equerry, Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson.

According to the Telegraph, Armstrong recalled: ‘He would write these letters from their Jack Russell to the corgis, and the Queen would write these letters back. And they put this series of letters up, and they are so funny. I wish I could remember them.’

This is hilarious.