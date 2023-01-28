Prince Andrew will reportedly not be returning to Buckingham Palace, under King Charles' request
King Charles III reportedly can't use Buckingham Palace rooms for bedrooms
Prince Andrew reportedly can no longer stay at Buckingham Palace, and has been told about the new changes by brother King Charles III, despite claims he could make a major comeback. (opens in new tab)
Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a hefty £369 million renovation, which was the reason the late Queen Elizabeth II relocated to Windsor Castle (opens in new tab) before she passed away in September last year. (opens in new tab)
Due to the works going on at the London royal residence, Andrew's belongings are said to have been moved out.
However, it has also been reported those personal possessions will not be making their way back into the palace either.
According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Charles - formerly Prince of Wales before being crowned the new monarch (opens in new tab) - has insisted Buckingham Palace is "no place" for Andrew.
A source told the publication: "The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew."
However, movements have reportedly been happening in recent years, to set Charles' request in motion, and previous reports he and son Prince William had "blocked" Andrew's return to royal duties. (opens in new tab)
And Andrew was allegedly told he could not hold an office in the palace, or use for correspondence, last December.
The insider continued: "First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters. Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce.”
However, sources close to the Duke of York are reportedly concerned the sexual assault claims previously made against him, which were finalised in a settlement with Virginia Giuffre (opens in new tab), have caused him to become a "recluse", as he is "on his own" at his residence at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.
If the 62-year-old royal was to relocate from the lonely Royal Lodge, it has been reported he could move to St. James' Palace in London, according to The Sun.
However, Andrew - who has daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with ex Sarah Ferguson - is "desperate" to redeem himself following the allegations made against him, which saw him stripped of his security (opens in new tab), military titles and royal patronages, before he stepped own as a senior royal, meaning he can no longer use his HRH title.
A separate source told The Independent: "[Andrew] does not understand the humility and penance he needs to show following the case.
“He’s stuck inside this bubble of wanting to have a role in the royal family when he doesn’t have one anymore."
