Prince Andrew reportedly risks losing security team amid sex abuse claims

Prince Andrew is reportedly at risk of losing his police protection, just weeks after he was stripped of his military and HRH titles following sex abuse claims made against him.

Sources have alleged the Metropolitan Police, and the Home Office, will conduct a full review of the Duke of York’s security in the coming months.

The Daily Mail has reported that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s father has been protected by police bodyguards, which have been funded by taxpayers, at an estimated cost of £2 to £3 million per year.

Andrew currently resides in the Royal Lodge, which is on the Queen’s estate in Windsor, and consequently protected because of its close proximity to Her Majesty’s residence.

However, it is Andrew’s security when he leaves the royal residence, which is being questioned.

The debate surrounding the 61-year-old’s protection has come to the fore after Prince Harry was reportedly stripped of his police protection when he stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to America with his wife Meghan Markle.

However, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee is set to review Andrew’s eligibility as Harry’s lawyers are reportedly carrying out a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision regarding his security.

The 37-year-old – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with the former Suits actor – has requested for he and his family to have specially trained Scotland Yard officers’ protection on their return to the UK.

A source told the publication: “Although no-one will comment on it publicly, this is an issue that is now actively being discussed by the Met’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

‘The situation [as regards Harry] is awkward and may prompt a decision sooner rather than later. If Harry, who is no longer a working royal, does not get security in the UK, then why should Andrew?”

Although the Queen’s son’s protection is being looked into, his children have been without official royal security for many years. Andrew’s former partner, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, hasn’t had official security since their divorce in 1996, although she still lives with her ex husband.

Prince Andrew has found himself involved in the case due to his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and the reports made by one woman, Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, that she was allegedly brought to the UK aged 17 to have sex with the royal. According to Giuffre, she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine.

Last year, the scandal resurfaced as Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York, accusing him of sexual abuse, with Prince Andrew served with a lawsuit.

Although the Queen recently confirmed he was being relinquished of his titles, if Andrew wins his legal case his patronages could be reinstated, a separate source has claimed.