The Queen has left Buckingham Palace for good

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Queen Elizabeth II is set to leave Buckingham Palace for good and move to Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future.

The 95-year-old role is tipped to make Windsor Castle her permanent royal residence, while the London abode undergoes a re-service, which is due to be completed by 2027.

It has been reported Her Majesty has no plans to return to Buckingham Palace, but carry out any royal engagements virtually, which the large majority of the world’s population, including the royal family, have been doing since we entered into a lockdown in March 2020.

The British monarch will “work from home” from the Berkshire property from now on, despite celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70-year reign, this year.

The royal is believed to have not spent a night at Buckingham Palace since March 2020, and instead has been residing at Windsor castle with her late husband, Prince Philip, until he sadly passed away in April 2021.

Video you may like:

The Queen is said to have “rediscovered the happiness of their early years together” when she stayed at Windsor Castle in lockdown with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Throw into the mix the works being carried out on Buckingham Palace, and reported her courtiers do not wish for the Queen to travel, especially after she recently contracted COVID-19, being in Berkshire, and near to her relatives “makes sense”, says royal author.

Royal author, Hugo Vickers, told The Sunday Times: “Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense.”

With the Queen leaving Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla – who are in line to be the next King and Queen Consort – will occupy the royal residence.

But Prince William and Harry’s grandmother will not be alone at Windsor Castle, as her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, lives at Rowe Lodge on the Windsor estate, while Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, reside at Bagshot Park, just 10 miles away.

We have no doubts the Queen will be inundated with visits from her relatives, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.