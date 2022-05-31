This is the ‘aggressive’ gesture you shouldn’t do if you’re lucky enough to meet the Queen this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here are the top tips and tricks for if you meet Her Majesty over the long weekend

With the Queen’s Jubilee weekend fast approaching, chances that you’ll catch a glimpse of the Royals are pretty high.

The Queen’s Trooping the Colour is on Thursday, she’s attending the Platinum Party at the Palace and there are loads of events in between (which you can read about here). So, she’s set to be out and about a lot more than usual. Oh, and she’s also thought to be meeting Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet for the first time too.

The Queen has done her prep for the weekend, including taking time out in Scotland and stepping back from duties at the State Opening of Parliament earlier this month. So, it’s only right that you get prepped too.

If you’re lucky enough to meet the monarch whilst celebrating this weekend, you’ve probably got a good idea of what and what not to do. Make sure to have your curtsey at the ready, address her correctly and keep conversation casual (the weather is always a winner).

Speaking to The Mirror, Debrett’s etiquette advisor Liz Wyse says: “If you were lucky enough to be introduced to the Queen, you’ll keep your conversation light and general, you wouldn’t make provocative remarks, you wouldn’t enter into discussions about contentious subjects.”

Making sure your small talk is just right whilst tackling what’ll probably be some pretty big nerves is just the start of it. You should also steer clear of picking your nails, touching your face or covering your mouth.

Wyse puts it simply: “Try and stand up straight, look straight ahead of you. Keep your hands as still as possible, down by your side.”

One of the most important things to keep in mind when you’re face to face with the Queen is to resist any urges to cross your arms. It’s thought that the Queen (and lots of other people!) think this gesture is “aggressive”.

Now that you’re armed with the expert-approved etiquette tips, you can celebrate the long weekend without worrying what might happen if you meet Her Royal Highness. In fact, Wyse says, “all of these things will make you look much calmer and that’s good advice in general.”