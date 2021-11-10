A consultant on The Crown has quit over the princess Diana storyline

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting The Crown season five, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

With season five welcoming a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time, it is Elizabeth Debicki who will be stepping into Princess Diana’s iconic shoes.

Earlier this month, photographs emerged of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana filming for The Crown and they are unsurprisingly going viral.

Season five is set to be a controversial season, especially surrounding the Princess Diana storyline.

In fact, it has been reported that The Crown hired Jemima Khan, a friend of Princess Diana, to be a consultant on the show, but she is said to have quit her role after disagreeing with how the late Princess of Wales was being presented.

‘In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of ‘The Crown,’ particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before she died,’ Jemima Khan has now announced. ‘After a great deal of thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute.’

She continued: ‘We worked together on the outline and scripts from September 2020 until February 2021. When our co-writing agreement was not honoured, and when I realised that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.’

Netflix has responded with the following statement to The Times:

‘Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan, and a vocal public supporter of ‘The Crown’ since Season 1. She has been part of a wide network of well-informed and varied sources who have provided extensive background information to our writers and research team — providing context for the drama that is ‘The Crown.’ She has never been contracted as a writer on the series.’

A release date for The Crown season five has not yet been confirmed.