Believe it or not, two years have passed since the last season of You landed on Netflix. That's right - it was way back in 2023 that we learned Joe Goldberg walks faster than the speed of light, and can fit into wealthy friendship groups with astonishing ease. But by the end of You season 4, Joe had given up violent countryside getaways and his swanky London life. He's now back in New York with girlfriend Kate Lockwood (Galvin), and the pair are clearly a force to be reckoned with; their union has proved to be a potent combination of Kate's endless cash and Joe's endless evil.

But how will things wrap up for Joe in the final season of You? There are still a number of loose ends (ahem, looking at you Jenna Ortega) - but will he ever actually get caught?

While details of theYou season 5 plot are yet to materialise, we do know that fans will meet a brand new character when the show returns to the small screen. Madeline Brewer, who you may recognise from The Handmaid's Tale and Orange Is The New Black, is joining Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie for Joe Goldberg's last hurrah - but she's already warning fans that her character will be divisive. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Madeline explained that fans should prepare themselves for the arrival of her character, Bronte. Why? Well, by the sounds of things, she'll be ruffling some feathers. And the actress admits she's expecting backlash from viewers as the You-niverse's newest addition.

She told the publication: "People aren’t going to like Bronte for one reason or another. They’ll love to hate her - or hate to love her. So that part I’m just gently preparing myself for. If that means I’m not on Instagram for a while, that’s fine. Because I have a wedding to plan. And a Nietzsche class to finish. I got other shit to do. So hopefully, everybody’s chill, but if they lose their chill - I’ll be okay."

(Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025)

Touching on the romanticisation of serial killers, and the You fans who are fully supportive of Joe Goldberg despite his wrongdoings, the actress continued: "That’s why I love the show so much, it holds up a mirror to us, like, "Yeah, we know you’re in love with that serial killer guy from Netflix. Go to therapy. Figure out why that is."'

You season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 24th April 2025.