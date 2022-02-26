Victoria Beckham drops very subtle hint she could be joining Spice Girls reunion

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last week, speculation over the Spice Girls reuniting for the first time in 10 years to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations were rife.

Now, Victoria Beckham – aka Posh Spice – has further fuelled rumours the reunion is happening – and she will be taking part too.

The 47-year-old singer and designer has reportedly signed legal papers confirming she is still part of the iconic 90s girl band, and has no plans to quit, The Sun Online has reported.

Documents filed to Companies House confirm she is an active member of Spice Girls Ltd.

Video you may like:

A source told the publication: “If she wanted to quit the band and had no wish to perform again then she’d have resigned as a director last week.

“She’d still obviously get her cut of record sales but wouldn’t be involved in any decision-making like going on tour or performing.

“Victoria signing the confirmation papers as a director for another year shows she’s still an active member of The Spice Girls.”

We couldn’t be happier.

However, the Wannabe hitmakers have yet to confirm if they will be headlining upcoming celebrations over the June bank holiday to mark the British monarch’s 70-year reign.

The BBC is set to organise a live concert from one of the British monarch’s royal residences, Buckingham Palace , on June 4 to mark the milestone, although this year will see other celebratory events and royal engagements to celebrate Her Majesty being the longest reigning monarch.

The Wannabe hitmakers performed for the last time as a five-some at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

They reunited once again in 2019 for their unmissable reunion tour, however, VB was absent and declined the reunion due to work commitments with her fashion business. This means if the show comes together, and all five singers agree, it will be the first time in 10 years the group has joined forces to belt out their hit tracks we know, love, and can recite word for word with the dance routines embedded in our brains in an instant.