The royal family has navigated a turbulent few years, with King Charles II now tasked with slimming down the monarchy, and putting an important few members front and centre.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne are not surprising choices to have at the family's helm, there is another unexpected royal family member whose role has also been elevated. In fact, she has actually been dubbed one of King Charles' "secret weapons" and according to sources has a prominent role lined up for her.

The royal in choice? Sophie Wessex, now Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sophie Wessex, wife to Prince Edward has been a steady presence in the royal fold for almost 25 years, credited for her warmth, relatability and "common touch". And according to royal experts, she has been recognised as one of the Mountbatten-Windsors' greatest assets.

"It is so much more evident now that Sophie is a key member of the list of working royals," explained former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, via OK! Magazine. "I think people have really taken her into their hearts, especially after she showed her obvious grief at losing Prince Philip and the Queen."

She continued in her column for i News online: "There is no doubt that Sophie’s star is in the ascendancy. She may be the monarchy’s secret weapon whenever the going gets tough."

This is not the first time that the 58-year-old has been recognised for her significant role, with the late Queen reported to have counted Sophie as one of her most trusted family members.

"[The Queen] finds Sophie’s presence soothing," a source told The Sun. "She is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn’t say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall."

The source continued: "She is like another daughter to Her Majesty, they are that close."

