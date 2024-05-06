Prince William's university romantic gesture to Kate Middleton has resurfaced and is going viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales are undoubtedly the most talked-about people in the world, particularly in 2024, following Princess Kate's health condition, and Prince William's temporary role elevation as heir to throne.

Last month, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, marking the day "very differently" this year, following Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis.

“They will undoubtedly be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary privately," explained royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams via GB News. “This year will be very different from previous years as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after recovering from abdominal surgery.”

The royal couple did however mark the date on Instagram, posting a throwback photograph of the two of them from their 2011 nuptials. And as a result, followers and fans resurfaced tales and anecdotes from their royal romance.

The couple famously met at St Andrew's University, living together as flatmates before they started a relationship. And one such story involved the hilarious way Prince William tried to impress Kate back in the day when she was his university girlfriend.

"When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners," Prince William has previously explained of their courtship to ABC News. "And what would happen is I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time."

"He did cook for me quite a bit at university," the Princess of Wales added, while confirming his tales. "And he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going wrong."

