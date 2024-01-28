Kate Middleton’s uncle has reportedly signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world. And even though Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been front and centre over the past few months, it is the Prince and Princess of Wales who get the world talking the most.

Yes, from Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service and the Wales family portrait to their recent depiction in Netflix's The Crown, Prince William and Kate Middleton are dominating the headlines, with the public eager to know what's happening behind Palace walls.

This weekend, speculation reached new heights as reports emerged that Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, had signed up for ITV's Celebrity Big Brother.

Goldsmith reportedly auditioned for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here last year but did not make the final cut due to concerns around his participation and how it would be received by the royal family.

Now however, it is reported that he will be making an appearance on ITV's next CBB series.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back," a show insider reportedly told The Sun.

“Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen. He could be TV gold and ITV knows it.”

It is not expected that the royal family will comment on the reports, particularly with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales currently in hospital having undergone respective surgeries.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," read the official statement from Kensington Palace last week. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The statement continued: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

We will continue to update this story.