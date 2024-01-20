The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world. And while the Prince and Princess of Wales spend the most time in front of the cameras, it is their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that get the world talking the most.

This has been particularly true this past year, with the three miniature royals appearing to be front and centre, from taking part in solo royal outings with their parents, and doing volunteering work, to interacting with members of the public and perfecting their bows and curtsies.

It is important to the Wales family however that they maintain a level of normality, with Prince William and Kate Middleton determined for their children to have a regular childhood. And as such, while their time in the spotlight seems to be increasing, this will reportedly not extend to royal duties.

In fact, according to Robert Hardman, Prince George, the eldest of the Wales siblings, will not take on royal duties until he is "well into his twenties".

"Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties," Hardman explained in his new book, King Charles III: The Inside Story. "He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

"'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties,' says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the Coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was clearly the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"

