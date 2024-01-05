The Prince and Princess of Wales are officially hiring for an exciting palace role

The Prince and Princess of Wales are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, making non-stop headlines from their recent role elevation to the major change in their approach to social media.

This Christmas, it is their children that have been front and centre, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing an elevated role.

Yes, from Prince Louis' carol service debut and Princess Charlotte's volunteer work to the annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Day's service, the Wales family is all anyone can talk about, with members of the public eager to know what goes on behind palace walls.

This week, an exciting opportunity was revealed for somebody to do just that, as the Prince and Princess of Wales announced that they were officially hiring for an exciting palace role.

The Wales family is hiring for a Personal Events Manager, posting the job description to LinkedIn this week.

"Duties will include assisting in the development of Their Royal Highnesses' official programmes and working creatively with the team to shape, plan and implement a wide variety of visits, ranging from formal State occasions to more imaginative engagements based around Their Royal Highnesses’ thematic areas," read the post on LinkedIn.

The responsibilities are varied, with an emphasis put on assisting the Private Secretary team and Communications team "in the development of Their Royal Highnesses’ official programme and to aid the scheduling of engagements and the coordination of Their Royal Highnesses official calendar with the Diary Manager and wider Visits & Events Team." it will also include leading "on the operational planning for particular engagements and overseas visits for The Prince and Princess on behalf of the Private Secretary team". Not to mention, managing the 6 monthly diary planning process and to act as engagement manager.

The successful candidate will need excellent organisation and IT skills, experience in logistics and engagement planning, and a high attention to detail. And crucially, discretion, with all members of the royal household needed to maintain confidentiality.

This is sure to be a popular job application, so act fast.

Happy applying!