Princess Kate has a touching midnight tradition ahead of all her children's birthdays

The Wales family has had a difficult start to 2024, with the Princess of Wales confirming the news that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.

In the months since, Kate Middleton has taken a step back from royal duties to focus on her recovery, currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

Prince William has also taken an extended leave to spend time with his family, only returning to royal duties this past week. And in an effort to protect their privacy, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have also been out of the spotlight.

This week sees Prince Louis' birthday, with the young royal turning six tomorrow. And while the Wales family is expected to be celebrating the day privately - with thoughts that they might not even release an official portrait this year, there is one tradition that they will be sticking to.

The Princess of Wales is known to insist on a sweet birthday tradition with all of her children - making their birthday cakes.

Kate made the revelation herself during her appearance on BBC One’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, telling Mary Berry that she likes to handmake George, Charlotte and Louis' birthday cakes.

"I love making the cake," Kate explained to the famed baker. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

The Princess of Wales even went on to explain that Prince Louis’ first words were actually Mary Berry’s name.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate explained to Berry. "And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'. He would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

