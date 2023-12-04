Princess Victoria's rare comment about Kate Middleton is going viral

The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her iconic fashion statements, relatability and official work, she is quickly becoming one of the leaders of the royal family.

It is her relationships that get the world talking the most, from the recreating of her first meeting with Prince William in the upcoming instalment of The Crown's sixth season, to the turning point in her relationship with Princess Charlotte.

It was her friendship with a different royal that made headlines this week, as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visited the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Swedish royals enjoyed a three-day visit to the UK this month, with their trip featuring a tour of Windsor Castle, a visit to STANTA training camp, and a pub trip to The Three Blackbirds in Newmarket. Not to mention, a star-studded appearance at The Royal Variety Performance, where the royal foursome took to the red carpet - something that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to have been jealous about.

By all accounts, the two royal couples got on famously, and in a rare move, Crown Princess Victoria even spoke about her thoughts on the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In a conversation with Swedish publication, Aftonbladet, Crown Princess Victoria told Jenny Alexandersson of her stay with the royal couple: "It's always fun. We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet."

She continued: "They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests."

"A pleasure to welcome The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel to Windsor this morning," the Prince and Princess of Wales posted to social media, sharing official images of the state visit.

A post of the royal foursome later showed them attending the Royal Variety Performance together, captioned: "What a show! A huge thanks to all the performers and everyone behind-the-scenes for making the #RoyalVarietyPerformance happen.

"The joy this evening brings reminds us why its continued support for the arts and entertainment industry is so important."

