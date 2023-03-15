The world is awaiting The Crown season six, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fifth season (opens in new tab) saw a new star-studded cast step in to reflect the passing of time, with the new recruits including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

The most buzz however has been around the casting of the Prince and Princess of Wales (opens in new tab), with actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy coming onboard as the royal couple in the show's sixth season.

McVey and Bellamy have been spotted filming for The Crown season six this month, recreating their first meeting at St Andrew's University, in Scotland.

Cameras were spotted near the university, with the two actors seen filming a scene where Prince William (Mcvey) does a double take as Kate Middleton (Bellamy) jogs past him.

It is not known whether this is how Prince William and Kate Middleton actually met, with the Prince and Princess of Wales keeping tight-lipped about the early days of their relationship.

What we do know comes from their 2010 engagement interview with ITV News' Tom Bradby, where Prince William and Kate Middleton reflected on their courtship.

"I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off," Princess Kate recalled during the interview, telling Prince William: "[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you."

She continued: "Actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially. He wasn't there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early on."

"We were friends for over a year first," explained Prince William. "We moved in together as friends. We were living together with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there really."

The Crown season 6 is expected to air in autumn 2023.

We will continue to update this story.