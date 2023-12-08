Kate Middleton opens up about "nerve-wracking" trips to hospital with her children over the years

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton stepping up this past year to become leaders of the royal family.

It is not their official work, but their family life that gets them talked about the most however, with Prince William and Kate Middleton praised for their decision to raise their children in as normal and relatable way as possible.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are hand-on parents, committed to doing the school run each day, limiting their children's official royal events and putting parenthood above all else.

And as a result, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are already winning the hearts of the public.

This week, Princess Kate opened up about motherhood while visiting London's Evelina Children's Hospital, stopping to talk to children in recovery on the tour, and even spotted hugging one mother.

It was her words that made the most news however, with Kate opening up about her own trips to the hospital with her children over the years.

"It’s always nerve-wracking as a parent," Kate, who has been patron of Evelina since 2018, told one family. "I’ve taken mine into hospital for different things. You're always at least worried but you’ve got a great team [at Evelina]."

She later continued: "It's always a worry though for a parent. We have to keep our cool. It's so hard."

Kate's recent visit to Evelina was an important one, with the Princess of Wales using the occasion to open the new Children's Day Surgery Unit.

"Proud to be the Patron of Evelina Children’s Hospital and to open the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit this afternoon," she posted to social media at the official event. "It’s a privilege to see how the youngest in our society are being cared for at the Evelina.

"Thank you to all the brilliant staff for your commitment to looking after the children in your care."

