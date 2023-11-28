The Crown season six has resurfaced Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret code names
The Crown season six is officially here, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment arriving in two parts - the second of which will be landing next month.
The final release of the Netflix show will see some new additions, most notably Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who will be coming onboard as Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Set in the early 2000s, The Crown will follow the now Prince and Princess of Wales' early courtship, from their first meeting at St Andrews University, to their struggles fighting for privacy.
The upcoming release has resurfaced anecdotes from the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship, with one in particular going viral.
The anecdote in question involves codenames, with Prince William using a fake name in his university days to keep their relationship out of the limelight.
With journalists and paparazzi reportedly posing as fellow students to get the scoop, Prince William went by a secret name, going by "Steve" to close friends.
This reportedly allowed Kate to talk to her friends on campus about her relationship with "Steve" and for their mutual friends to refer to "Steve and Kate's relationship" without arousing any suspicion.
This comes as sources report via Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales is concerned about her upcoming portrayal in The Crown.
According to the publication's sources, the Princess of Wales believes the show could portray her as a "very privileged, lovesick young woman" and wants to get ahead of the story.
“Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of Queen into a new generation,” the sources alleged to the publication. “She’s been wearing pants, more casual shirts, and less high-priced clothing, and she’s ditching the long dresses and heels [for] more accessible pieces.”
The source continued: “Kate’s switching up her style in an effort to win people over, and also to get ahead of the beating she feels her image will take when The Crown’s new season debuts."
The Crown season six part two is set to air on 14 December.
We will continue to update this story.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
This under-the-radar Jo Malone perfume is easily one of my most complimented—and I think it deserves more praise
The epitome of luxury
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
My home must smell cosy at all times—these are the 13 Christmas candles that *really* deliver this year
I'm already burning them
By Shannon Lawlor
-
I'm a beauty editor who has tried most make-up lines, but this affordable brand is one of my go-tos
Everything costs £15 and under
By Lucy Abbersteen