The Crown season six has resurfaced Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret code names

The Crown season six is officially here, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment arriving in two parts - the second of which will be landing next month.

The final release of the Netflix show will see some new additions, most notably Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who will be coming onboard as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Set in the early 2000s, The Crown will follow the now Prince and Princess of Wales' early courtship, from their first meeting at St Andrews University, to their struggles fighting for privacy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The upcoming release has resurfaced anecdotes from the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship, with one in particular going viral.

The anecdote in question involves codenames, with Prince William using a fake name in his university days to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

With journalists and paparazzi reportedly posing as fellow students to get the scoop, Prince William went by a secret name, going by "Steve" to close friends.

This reportedly allowed Kate to talk to her friends on campus about her relationship with "Steve" and for their mutual friends to refer to "Steve and Kate's relationship" without arousing any suspicion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes as sources report via Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales is concerned about her upcoming portrayal in The Crown.

According to the publication's sources, the Princess of Wales believes the show could portray her as a "very privileged, lovesick young woman" and wants to get ahead of the story.

“Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of Queen into a new generation,” the sources alleged to the publication. “She’s been wearing pants, more casual shirts, and less high-priced clothing, and she’s ditching the long dresses and heels [for] more accessible pieces.”

The source continued: “Kate’s switching up her style in an effort to win people over, and also to get ahead of the beating she feels her image will take when The Crown’s new season debuts."

The Crown season six part two is set to air on 14 December.

We will continue to update this story.