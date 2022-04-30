Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly told to ‘stay away’ from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day weekend, but in the run up to the major milestone even more engagements are underway to celebrate her 70-year reign.

There has been growing speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the upcoming celebrations.

However, it has been reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who have Archie and Lilibet together – have been asked to avoid the celebrations in fear of overshadowing the Queen’s special day – after all, she is the first British monarch to have reached the milestone and held the longest reign over England.

Speaking on the Mail Online’s show Palace Confidential, Richard Eden aired his thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s attendance. He said: “I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not.

Video you may like:

“What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen’s amazing long reign, instead it’s sort of becoming this saga or will-they-won’t-they-come?”

While Editor, Richard Kat, weighed in on the matter, as he believes it is “tragic” Her Majesty is surrounded with family feuds and ongoing rows.

He added: “I think it’s tragic for her. The last thing she wants is these ongoing, bitter rows with her own grandchildren and the family.

“They had so much trouble in the 1990s which they had hoped they had put behind them, but this is somehow even worse and it must be enormously difficult for her and quite despairing.”

Throw into the mix the growing concern around the 96-year-old monarch’s health and welfare, and speculation if she will be able to attend her own birthday celebration at the annual Trooping of the Colour.

Plans are in place to ensure the Queen is able to attend the 2 June celebrations, which take place at Buckingham Palace and along The Mall.

It has previously been reported the British monarch will swap travelling in her royal carriage in favour of her Range Rover for the first time ever, and she will take the trip from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade by 4×4 during Trooping the Colour as part of her contingency plan for the day.

It has still yet to be confirmed if the Queen will be able to make Trooping the Colour, or stand on the balcony to watch the parade unfold with her royal relatives like tradition, and her attendance “will be decided on the day.”