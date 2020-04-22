The Queen was forced to release a heartbreaking letter on the day of her birthday

Our thoughts are with the people of Nova Scotia

The Queen turned 94-years-old yesterday, with 21 April being the monarch’s actual birthday. She also has an official birthday, celebrated on the second Saturday of June.

And while the June date is most publicly celebrated, Queen Elizabeth usually also marks her April birthday with close family members.

This year, the monarch kept a particularly low profile during the celebrations, choosing to cancel the traditional royal gun salute for the first time in 68 years as it was not appropriate.

The Queen did release a statement on her birthday this year, but it wasn’t about celebrations.

The monarch spoke out on her birthday to release a heartbreaking letter, sending her condolences to Nova Scotia, Canada, following the tragic weekend shooting, leaving 22 dead.

‘Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have lost their lives,’ read the Queen’s letter addressed to the Governor General, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia and the people of Canada.

‘I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks, and to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected.’

‘My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time,’ she concluded.

