The Queen will miss this year’s Commonwealth Games – here’s why?

Kate, William, Charles and Camilla will step in

The Queen has sparked concerns as she has been plagued with mobility issues in recent months, which has caused her to skip some royal engagements, and changes to transport made to ensure her optimum comfort during royal engagements.

Despite a recent royal engagement with Princess Anne to open a new facility, Her Majesty has decided to bow out of this year’s Commonwealth Games due to concerns surrounding travel with the 96-year-old monarch’s mobility issues, royal sources have confirmed.

In the absence of the Queen – who is the patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation – Prince Charles, wife Duchess Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton will be representing the royal.

The Prince of Wales is tipped to attend the opening ceremony in Birmingham on 28 July, while other royal relatives will attend events throughout the ceremony, which takes place every four years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be visiting the tournament on 2 August.

Although the Queen will be absent from the sporting events, which sees Commonwealth countries go head to head, she will be present in other forms.

In October 2021 the monarch wrote a secret message, which she placed in the baton for the Queen’s Baton Relay event. This note is said to be revealed and read out on the launch of the Commonwealth games on 22 July.

The Queen shared a sneak preview of her crafting the message, which was shared on the Royal Family’s Official Instagram account.

The post read: “The Queen signing her message to the Commonwealth, which will be read at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.

“Today, the message was placed inside The Queen’s Baton before it began its journey to Birmingham via 72 Commonwealth territories and nations, connecting communities over 90,000 miles.”

In recent months the Queen was absent from Easter engagements, as well as some Platinum Jubilee events, and a trip to Northern Ireland last year.