The Queen’s diary is ‘under review’ due to her health and the ‘frailties that come with living a long life’

The Queen will celebrate her 96th birthday next month, and later this year her platinum jubilee. She stands as the longest serving monarch in British history, with an impressive 70 years of royal service under her belt, and to commemorate the achievement there will be a four day weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June as well as shows, public events, church services, concerts and parades.

In recent weeks, Her Majesty has bowed out of several public engagements, such as the Commonwealth Service this week, with the Palace releasing a statement announcing that she will only be undertaking ‘light duties’ for the foreseeable future and moving permanently to Windsor Castle.

While she is said to be ‘relentless’ when it comes to her work ethic, she has been advised to ‘pace herself’ in the wake of recent health scares.

It is said that her schedule is currently ‘under review’ due to the fact that ‘she isn’t as strong as she once was’.

A source told the Daily Mail: ‘The Queen is still as alert, able and interested as ever but, physically, she isn’t as strong as she once was, which is entirely understandable for a woman of her age.’

A royal source also added: ‘The Royal Family understands the important role investitures play in recognising service and celebrating people’s contribution to society and there has been a real drive to catch up on the backlog created by Covid restrictions.

‘The Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Cambridge have been leading the charge. It’s easy to envisage that they will continue in that vein but I wouldn’t rule out Her Majesty doing smaller or one-off investitures.’

The Palace has reportedly declined to comment.