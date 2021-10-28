Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Despite Buckingham Palace reassuring that she simply has a mild cold.

In Royal news earlier this week, the Queen had to pull out of both a two-day trip to Northern Ireland and COP26 – the biggest climate event of the decade – due to doctor’s concerns over her health.

While Buckingham Palace Royal officials have reassured in a statement that it’s just a common cold, one Royal family member is said to be seriously concerned about the Queen’s health.

It’s claimed that Prince Harry – who currently lives in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle – is in “panic mode” about his grandmother’s health concerns.

Her Majesty spent a night in hospital last week, but again, Royal sources have said that this was a precautionary measure.

A source said to US Weekly: “He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, and has been checking in non-stop with her.”

He is further “checking in” with other Royal Family members “non stop”, they claim.

However, as far as has been reported, the Queen is in good health and good spirits, too.

A palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, the Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.”

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.”

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The fact that Harry lives across the pond may not ease his concerns. F0r those Royal family members living in the UK, they can see the Queen in person to reassure themselves that she is indeed fit and well.

However, for Harry and Meghan, it would have to be via video link.

Joe Little, Majesty magazine’s managing editor, says we may need to get used to Her Majesty having to cancel events at the last minute.

He shared: “Unfortunately, I think this is just how it’s going to have to be from time to time.”

“The fact that she has been busy and seemingly healthy and happy of late shows that clearly looks can be deceptive unless something has happened overnight.”

“Mentally, the Queen is pin sharp as ever and when she makes speeches she speaks well – but you notice that the body is perhaps a little bit less so.”

“Every now and again there will be this reminder that she is 95 and she can’t do what was expected of her 10, 20 years ago.”

Wishing the Queen a speedy recovery.