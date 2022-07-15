The Queen makes rare appearance to open new facility

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Accompanied by daughter Princess Royal

The Queen has made a rare public appearance just weeks after her busy Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

Despite recent health concerns Her Majesty made her way to Berkshire accompanied by her daughter, Princess Anne, as she opened the new state of the art facility at Thames Hospice.

Snippets of Queen Elizabeth II and the Princess Royal’s visit have been shared on the official The Royal Family social media account, which included a video of a plaque being unveiled as the crowds cheered in the background.

The tweet read: “Her Majesty The Queen, joined by The Princess Royal, officially opens @Thameshospcare’s new state-of-the-art facility!

“The charity has been providing compassionate inpatient and community hospice care to the local community in Windsor and Maidenhead for over 35 years.”

In the video the 96-year-old royal could be seen wearing a soft blue printed dress, with an aqua brooch, and string of pearls laces around her neck, a look which was completed with a black patent handbag.

This post was followed by a string of photos, which captured the Queen smiling and shaking hands with patients at the hospice, while Princess Anne spoke with staff at the site.

The second post detailed the changes to Thames Hospice, which is set over eight acres of land, and can accommodate double the number of patients it previously cared for.

The following tweet read: “Set in 8 acres of landscaped garden, the new facility will enable the hospice to care for twice as many patients, supporting them and their loved ones in a relaxing, friendly and welcoming environment.”

Thames Hospice, which opened in 1987, also took to social media to share details of the Queen’s visit.

Their upload read: “Today we were thrilled to welcome Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by HRH The Princess Royal, to officially open our new Hospice. The Queen first opened Thames Hospice on 9 November 1987 and today’s historic occasion marks her fourth visit to us.”