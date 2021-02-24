Prince Charles reportedly told Princess Diana that he didn’t love her the night before their wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana is still one of the most talked about royals, with everything from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human during her life still making news.

Since The Crown season four landed last November and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) made her first appearance, the late Princess of Wales has once more become headline news.

It is her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles that has got everyone talking in particular, with reports emerging that Prince Charles told Diana that he didn’t love her the night before the nuptials.

‘One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn’t love her,’ Penny Thornton, a former astrologer of Diana reportedly announced in upcoming ITV documentary, The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, via People. ‘I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana.’

Penny continued: ‘She didn’t want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding.’

This comes after reports in a Channel 5 documentary, Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting that Diana felt ‘uneasy’ going into the nuptials.

Royal expert Jennie Bond explained in the documentary that Princess Diana had felt bad vibes at her wedding, following an incident earlier that week where she had found a bracelet engraved with Charles and Camilla’s nicknames in Charles’ private secretary’s office.

According to Jennie Bond, Diana then saw Camilla sitting in the St. Paul’s Cathedral pews on the day of the wedding – something that gave her ‘a visceral reaction in her gut’.

‘Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which was very sad,’ Jennie Bond explained in the documentary. ‘I think she knew that things weren’t quite right, and when she saw Camilla in the congregation, was immediately uneasy about it.

‘There was this lovely buzz,’ one of Princess Diana’s former employers, Mary Robertson, explained. ‘Just one of joy and happiness, except for the handful of people who understood what was really going on.’

Be right back – we’re off to binge-watch the rest of The Crown.