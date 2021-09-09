The Monaco Palace has given a health update on Princess Charlene after her collapse

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It was a health issue that made her headlines recently however with Princess Charlene reportedly suffering a ‘medical emergency’.

Speaking to People, the Monaco Palace made the following statement:

‘On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection. Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring.’

According to reports, the mother of two ‘collapsed’, before being allegedly ‘rushed’ to Netcare Alberlito Hospital in South Africa where she has been staying. It has now been reported that her condition is ‘stable’ and Prince Albert reportedly told People magazine that his wife was ‘ready to come home.’

The Princess’ extended absence from Monaco has sparked rumours of marital problems, something that Prince Albert also opened up about to People this week.

‘She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff!’ he insisted, quashing the rumours. ‘She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her Foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends. It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection and all these medical complications arose. She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene.