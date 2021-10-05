Princess Beatrice’s daughter shares a special link to Princess Charlotte

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Baby Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born on 18 September.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have finally announced the name of their new baby girl.

Despite welcoming baby Sienna Elizabeth two weeks ago, Beatrice and Edo kept us all waiting when it came to revealing their first child’s name, in keeping with the long-held royal tradition of waiting several days – or even weeks – before formally announcing infant royals to the world.

In true millennial royal style, the news was announced by the Royal Family in a statement on Instagram, alongside a photo of the newborn’s footprints. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” the statement announced. “The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie [Edo’s son from a previous relationship] is the best big brother to Sienna.’”

While it’s pretty clear that the newest member of the royal fold’s middle name pays tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen, her forename is actually a subtle nod to her grandmother, Sarah, Duchess of York, too; with a close source recently telling Hello!, “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

But that isn’t the only common ground baby Sienna Elizabeth shares with the wider royal family.

Her middle name actually follows an important royal tradition, with every couple in the Queen’s immediate family having chosen to give at least one of their children the middle name Elizabeth.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, for example, named their daughter Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex called their eldest child, Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary.

Other royals with the moniker include Princess Anne, her daughter Zara Tindall, and Zara’s daughter Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

And of course, baby Sienna’s mother’s full name is Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to go down a different route when it came to honouring the monarch with their children’s names, though, naming their first daughter Lilibet (‘Lili’) in nod to a childhood nickname of the Queen’s.