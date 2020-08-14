Here’s what all the millennial royals got in their A-levels

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A-level results were announced this week, proving especially controversial this year as the exams couldn’t actually take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. The grades are instead based on predicted marks and mock results, something that has proved an advantage for some and a huge disadvantage for others.

As always there have been just as many tears as celebrations up and down the country, with dreaded results morning being something that unites us all.

Included in this are royal family members, as the throwback A-level results of various Mountbatten-Windsors trended on results morning.

So what did the millennial royals get in their A-levels and where did it take them?

Prince William

A-Levels:

Geography (A)

History of Art (A)

Biology (C)

University:

2:1 degree, Geography, University of St Andrews

Kate Middleton

A-Levels:

Maths (A)

Art (A)

English (B)

University:

2:1 degree, History of Art, University of St Andrews

Prince Harry

A-Levels:

Art (B)

Geography (D)

Princess Beatrice

A-Levels:

Drama (A)

History (B)

Film Studies (B)

University:

2:1 degree, History, Goldsmiths College

Princess Eugenie

A-Levels:

Art (A)

English Literature (A)

History of Art (B)

University:

2:1 degree, English Literature and History of Art, Newcastle University.

Meghan Markle’s US upbringing meant that she never took A-levels, but the Duchess of Sussex underwent SATS and went on to achieve a double major in Theatre and International Relations at Northwestern University.

Congratulations to all the royals on their results.