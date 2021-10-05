Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s conversation about her post baby body is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, from the arrival of baby Lilibet and updates on Archie to their tell-all interview with Oprah and TIME magazine cover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about.

This week it was a sweet conversation about Meghan’s post baby body that made headlines.

Meghan was subjected to a storm of body shaming comments during her pregnancy with Archie and it must have left its mark. This week, a sweet anecdote emerged, showing that Prince Harry played a huge role in getting her through and boosting her confidence.

According to HELLO!, the moment happened during the WellChild Awards event, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending just five months after welcoming their first child.

Award winner Emmie Narayn-Nicholas recalled speaking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the reception, explaining: ‘They were very lovely.’

She continued: ‘When Meghan sat down, I said, “Oh you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby”. Harry looked at her and went, “See I told you!” in a way that we would… It did feel like they were very down to earth.’

Well, this is lovely.