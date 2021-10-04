Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Royal Family announced that Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had welcomed a daughter two weeks ago, but kept us all waiting when it came to unveiling the littlest royal’s name.

Unlike Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who announced the name of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, alongside the news of her birth back in June, Beatrice and Edo chose to delay their baby name announcement until Friday, when they finally revealed that they’d called their first child Sienna Elizabeth.

In true millennial royal style, the news was announced by the Royal Family in a statement on Instagram, alongside a photo of the newborn’s footprints. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” the statement announced. “The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie [Edo’s son from a previous relationship] is the best big brother to Sienna.'”

Edo shared a similar post on his personal Instagram page, captioning the same picture of his daughter’s footprints, “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart.

“A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.”

In keeping with tradition, the newborn’s middle name, Elizabeth, pays special tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen. But according to a source close to the couple, the royal baby’s forename is actually a sweet tribute to her grandmother, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

“They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares,” the source told Hello!

That is lovely. Sending our congratulations to the happy couple.