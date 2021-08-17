The Queen’s granddaughter has been a huge help to Kate and William this summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

The family of five made headlines earlier this year as they relocated from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to their London abode Kensington Palace, spending the last couple of years splitting their time between the two locations.

It was the Cambridges’ third home that made headlines this month as the Cambridges visited their abode on the Queen’s Balmoral estate, Tam-Na-Ghar, earlier this summer.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has had some of their happiest times there.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the family go back every year to enjoy their summer holidays.

And this year, Kate and William had a helping hand, with their lives reportedly made easier by one young royal family member, Lady Louise Windsor.

The 17-year-old reportedly took it upon herself to entertain the Cambridge children during their stay.

According to a source via Gala magazine, ‘Louise endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here.’

Well, that is lovely.