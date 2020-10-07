Prince William is releasing never-before-seen photographs of his children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This past month, the mini Cambridges joined children across the country in returning to school, something that Prince William joked that he was very excited about, announcing: ‘Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

This week, the three miniature royals made headlines as their father Prince William opened up about them and fatherhood in general in his new BBC1 documentary, A Planet For Us All.

During the documentary, William released three never-before-seen photographs of his children gardening.

The first sees Prince Louis playing in the sand with a bright blue bucket, the second is of Prince George helping to dig a hole with a spade. And the final photograph sees Princess Charlotte planting a flower in a pair of navy wellington boots.

And it’s not just photographs that emerged in the documentary, Prince William also opened up about his children’s personalities, explaining that George and Charlotte are as cheeky as each other.

While greeting a group of children during the documentary, Prince William asked one girl: ‘Do you like trouble? You are like my little Charlotte!’

And when asked by one young girl in Liverpool, ‘Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?’, Prince William replied: ‘No they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky.’

Another girl reportedly asked: ‘Has Prince George [taught] you the floss?’

‘No, Charlotte can floss,’ answered William. ‘She can already floss at four. Yeah, you don’t want to see me floss. Catherine can floss but I can’t. It’s, it’s like a really horrible film to watch me floss.’

Opening up about fatherhood in general, Prince William announced: ‘Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition.’

A Planet For Us All is available on BBC1.