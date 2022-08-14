Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlotte has been enjoying her summer break, even joining her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to watch the Commonwealth games in Birmingham last week. The appearance marked the young royal’s first solo event without her brothers, and it certainly seemed to go well – Princess Charlotte’s facial expressions even went viral.

The Cambridge family spent the day watching hockey, swimming, and Charlotte’s new favourite, gymnastics.

But it wasn’t the actual sport that got the world talking, but rather the royals’ behaviour, with body language expert Judi James speaking to Express about the interactions between Kate and Charlotte.

While you may have been more focused on Charlotte’s cute reactions or Kate’s power suit, body language expert Judi James spotted some revealing body language between the mother-daughter duo.

“Kate goes to great lengths here to engage and inform her daughter Charlotte,” she explained.

The expert continued to explain that Catherine does so, by using “some very expressive gesticulation in what looks like a bid to build her enthusiasm, anticipation and excitement for the sport they are watching.

“But judging from Charlotte’s facial expressions and body language, Kate could soon become redundant in this role and start just to sit back and relax in public, as Charlotte looks the most enthralled member of the entire royal party.”

She continued: “There’s a point in every parent-child relationship where there is a sense of friendship growing out of the nurturing role.”

The turning point is a positive one in Kate and Charlotte’s relationship, says James. It means a “growing sense of like-minded enjoyment” between the mother and the seven-year-old.