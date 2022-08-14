Trending:

Royal experts explain how now is a turning point in Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s relationship

    Princess Charlotte has been enjoying her summer break, even joining her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to watch the Commonwealth games in Birmingham last week. The appearance marked the young royal’s first solo event without her brothers, and it certainly seemed to go well – Princess Charlotte’s facial expressions even went viral.

    The Cambridge family spent the day watching hockey, swimming, and Charlotte’s new favourite, gymnastics.

    But it wasn’t the actual sport that got the world talking, but rather the royals’ behaviour, with body language expert Judi James speaking to Express about the interactions between Kate and Charlotte.

    While you may have been more focused on Charlotte’s cute reactions or Kate’s power suit, body language expert Judi James spotted some revealing body language between the mother-daughter duo.

    “Kate goes to great lengths here to engage and inform her daughter Charlotte,” she explained.

    The expert continued to explain that Catherine does so, by using “some very expressive gesticulation in what looks like a bid to build her enthusiasm, anticipation and excitement for the sport they are watching.

    “But judging from Charlotte’s facial expressions and body language, Kate could soon become redundant in this role and start just to sit back and relax in public, as Charlotte looks the most enthralled member of the entire royal party.”

    She continued: “There’s a point in every parent-child relationship where there is a sense of friendship growing out of the nurturing role.”

    The turning point is a positive one in Kate and Charlotte’s relationship, says James. It means a “growing sense of like-minded enjoyment” between the mother and the seven-year-old.

    The expert explained there is the same connection between Charlotte and her father William.

    They certainly share the same enjoyment and passion for sport, she noted. Last week, Charlotte joined her father in wishing the Lionesses luck in the final.

    James went on to explain that Charlotte’s “expressions suggest a similar passion for sport as her older brother.”

    William recently called Charlotte a “budding star” in football, so the family must all share the same passion, naturally.

    The expert continues to examine Kate’s body language and explains that Kate leans into Charlotte to communicate and “her eye-checking suggests she is still on hand to nudge or inspire if necessary.”

    This turning point in their relationship shows that they are enjoying and “watching as equals.”

    When looking at Charlotte’s body language, the expert found that the young Princess is certainly more confident.

    “Her eye contact with the competitor shows little sign of shyness now and her smile is looking natural and relaxed, as though she is happily getting the hang of her meet and greets.”

    Well, this is lovely.

    We can’t wait to see how their relationship grows.

