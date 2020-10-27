Prince William and Kate Middleton baking with their children is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is too much.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This past few months, the mini Cambridges joined children across the country in returning to school, something that Prince William joked that he was very excited about, announcing: ‘Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

This week, the three miniature royals reportedly joined their parents in a baking session, producing some poppy cupcakes for the Royal British Legion.

https://twitter.com/PoppyLegion/status/1320749553902063616/photo/1

‘From The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Royal British Legion,’ read the caption alongside the sweet photograph on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. ‘#Repost @royalbritishlegion The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes! These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk. Visit @royalbritishlegion to find out how you can support the #poppyappeal this year. #everypoppycounts’

This is lovely.