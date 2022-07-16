Prince Harry reportedly ‘pleaded’ with royal family to be on the balcony at Trooping the Colour

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Platinum Jubilee was over one month ago, but the drama continues

Prince Harry has been at the top of headlines in recent months, with speculation over whether he would return to the UK to celebrate his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee, and his late grandfather’s memorial service, as well as speculation over whether he will return to the UK for good.

It turns out there have been other conversations around his recent return to the UK, and royal engagements.

Prior to Trooping The Colour it was confirmed only working members of the royal family would be permitted to stand beside Her Majesty on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

However, it has been reported the Duke of Sussex had numerous conversations with royal aides, and his relatives, to change this, an expert has claimed, despite reports these conversations were not had.

Royal author, Tom Bowers, has claimed Harry approached the Queen’s advisors at first, who was said to be on board with the pair joining, before he arranged to visit the 96-year-old royal during a stop-off en route to the Invictus Games last April.

In an extract of Tom’s book Meghan, Prince Harry and the War between the Royal Family, which has seen an extract published in The Times, it reads: “To achieve this goal Harry asked the Queen’s resistant advisers. When this failed he asked the Queen if he could visit her in Windsor on his way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. To secure her agreement, Harry appeared to give the impression that the meeting would offer an ‘olive branch’ to ‘clear the air’.

“At the last moment, keen to see her grandson and instinctively forgiving of Meghan, the Queen agreed to meet the couple on April 14. William avoided the problem with a previous arrangement to ski with his family in France.”

Harry initially met with his father Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla, before he met with his grandmother, but the issue remained unresolved.

Tom continued: “Their first encounter (with Charles and Camilla) was civilised but failed to resolve the fraught relations created by their Oprah Winfrey interview. By contrast, there was no tension drinking tea with the Queen. Yet the issue of their appearance on the balcony remained unresolved.”

Lo and behold Meghan and Harry were not visible on the balcony, but some images emerged of the couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace on the celebratory day.