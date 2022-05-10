Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘didn’t ask’ to appear on the Palace balcony for the Platinum Jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The UK is getting ready for the long bank holiday weekend next month to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a number of events planned across the country from street parties and parades to a live concert broadcast from Buckingham Palace.

This year, Trooping the Colour will kick things off on June 2nd and has been the subject of a lot of royal chatter. Before arriving in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret visit to the Queen and it was later reported that the monarch had invited them to attend Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This week the couple confirmed that they would be in attendance with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, although they won’t appear on the Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour.

The Queen announced that ‘after careful consideration’ only working royals will be present as they watch the flyover from the famous spot, meaning that her son Prince Andrew will also be missing.

Presenter Loni Love spoke to US E! News, claiming that the Sussexes ‘didn’t ask’ to join the other family members on the balcony.

She said: ‘First of all, Meghan and Harry asked to come to the Jubilee. They didn’t ask to be on the balcony so, I think that’s the thing.

‘I think this is more about Prince Andrew and making sure he’s not on it that Harry and Meghan. They just added Harry and Meghan so it wouldn’t look they snubbed Andrew.

‘The thing that Harry and Meghan reportedly want to do is make sure that their grandchildren meet the Queen.’

When asked about attending the celebrations a few weeks ago, Harry said he was ‘trying to make it possible’ for Archie and Lilibet to meet the monarch.

