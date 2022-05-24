Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's thought that at least twelve senior staff have left since 2018.

In Royal news today, it’s been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost another close aide.

Their top PR Toya Holness – who ran their global public relations on both sides of the Atlantic and has been called “Meghan’s shadow” – will no longer work for the couple, as per The Sunday Times.

Holness graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in strategic PR and was promoted by the couple in March last year.

Speaking to Meghan and Harry daily, her job was to help steer publicity for the pair. If she has indeed stepped down, she’d be one of twelve of their staff members to leave since the couples wedding day in 2018.

This includes private secretaries, communications staff, a personal protection officer and more.

Last March, Archwell director Catherine St Laurent also left after just twelve months of working for the couple.

Sources have said that she “wanted out” as she was “having to fulfil a great many functions for the couple.” Prior to that, St Laurent had worked at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

When Meghan’s personal assistant Melissa Toubati quit in 2018, it was claimed that the Duchess had “left her in tears with her demands.”

When a personal protection officer and bodyguard to Meghan had to step down shortly after, Scotland Yard said: “It’s for personal reasons and absolutely nothing to do with the Duke or Duchess, who are hugely disappointed at losing her.”

She had also been with the couple for less than twelve months.

This comes just before Harry and Meghan are set to fly to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Although they will not stand on the balcony, as in previous years, they will be bringing their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to meet their great-grandmother, The Queen, for the first time.

While there has been speculation about whether or not they should appear on the balcony with the rest of the Royal family, journalist, biographer and friend of the couple Omid Scobie has claimed that the couple never intended to stand on the balcony – rather, they just wanted to show their respect to The Queen as she marks 70 years on the throne.

What do you reckon about the family being back in the UK for the first time since 2020?