This is what George, Charlotte and Louis’ childhood is really like

What's life really like for the three little royals?

Royal ‘supernanny’ Maria Borrallo is said to run a tight ship in the Cambridge household. After honing her skills at Norland College in Bath – a prestigious school that trains nannies to the highest standard – she joined the family and has been working for them since Prince George’s birth in 2013.

Earlier this year, Louise Heren, a Norland expert, told The Sun that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will likely be experiencing a ‘no nonsense’ upbringing.

‘There will be no messing. That’s because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums,’ she said, revealing that their childhood consists of ‘lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening’ because ‘Norland are very into teaching children through play.’

In her latest publication, Nanny in a Book, Louise reveals that despite the fact that they’re in the spotlight, life is ‘pretty normal’ for the three children

According to The Express, Maria is believed to have a ‘very nurturing and loving’ approach to her job but is also able to discipline the children if necessary. Prince William often talks about how hands-on Kate is with the three little ones, and she reportedly has a ‘very close’ relationship with Maria.

Louise said: ‘Given what we have seen of Catherine when she is out in public, she’s very hands on.

‘I imagine her relationship with Maria is very close and they collaborate greatly on the care of the children.

‘I’ve spoken to nannies who have worked with other royal families and life is pretty normal.’

Apparently, routine is key in the Cambridge household.

Louise continued: ‘You get up, have breakfast, you go to school and you wear your school uniform whether you like it or not.

‘It would be quite like the average British school children.’

See? The royals really are just like us.