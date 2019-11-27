Prince William just gave the sweetest update about Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton often give royal fans updates about their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They have revealed that Prince George’s favourite Disney film is a popular classic (and a superb choice, might we add), and Princess Charlotte’s nickname is just adorable. Kate also shared a very sweet story about when Prince Louis started walking earlier this year.

The world is just as interested in the lives of the three Cambridge children as they are their royal parents, and everyone was fascinated when they found out what Charlotte’s favourite snack is (very sophisticated for a four-year-old, we must say) and that George proved he’s an absolute sweetheart when he comforted this crying bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

And the Duke of Cambridge has decided to update royal fans about his children once again.

Hosting the Diana Awards at Kensington Palace, William spoke about George and Charlotte’s fall outs when it comes to football. Hello! reports that the Duke of Cambridge gave 14-year-old Olivia Hancock a reward for her efforts to promote equality between the sexes in the sport.

Olivia said: ‘So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte’s in goal George says to her that “Charlotte I’m better than you.”‘

The teenager said that Prince William tells him: ‘”George, Charlotte could be as good as you”‘.

She added: “It’s great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George.”

Hear, hear.