Prince George might be following after Kate Middleton in a very unexpected way

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and from their relocation to Kensington Palace and secret puppy to their multiple public appearances, they never fail to make headlines.

Recently however it was their children that got the world talking, particularly around their schooling.

September marks the return to school and with Prince George turning eight this summer, there is already talk about where he will be going for secondary school.

While Prince Harry and Prince William attended Eton College, and Gordonstoun has long been a royal-favourite, attended by Prince Philip and his three sons, Prince George might instead follow after his mother.

Yes, according to reports, Kate Middleton’s former school, Marlborough College, is also in the mix.

‘[The Cambridges] may well plump for Eton, the school where kings and prime ministers go but I wouldn’t be surprised if they plumped for Kate’s school, Marlborough,’ royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to OK!.

He continued: ‘It’s a mixed school and a very good one, so they might want to make a statement and send the children there. Kate’s parents worked really hard to give their children a really good education and sending her own children to Marlborough would definitely fit in with the Middleton-style template.’

This comes after the recent reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are stuck on whether or not to send their eldest son to boarding school.

‘Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully,’ Royal expert Ingrid Seward told OK! magazine. ‘I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.’

She continued: ‘Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.’

Another source recently weighed in on the subject, telling Us Weekly: ‘George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family. They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right.’

We’re sure the Duke and Duchess will come to the right decision.