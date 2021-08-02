Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned about Prince George growing up in the spotlight

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make headlines. But it was eight-year-old Prince George who has made the most news recently.

Following his recent appearance at the Euro final alongside his parents, George was the subject of some online trolling, something that Kate and Wills were said to be upset by.

‘They’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven,’ royal biographer Angela Levin announced on True Royal TV, via the Daily Mail. ‘I hope they can overcome that.’

A source recently told Us Weekly how concerned the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are about George’s future, growing up in the world of social media.

‘Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George,’ the source explained. ‘He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children.’

The source continued: ‘The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make. Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends.’

Kensington Palace has not commented.