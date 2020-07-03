Prince George’s godmother likes to give him hilariously inconvenient gifts in a joke to honour Diana

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

It was Prince George that got the world talking this week however, as his godmother Julia Samuel explained during the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast that she pays tribute to her late friend Princess Diana when giving presents to George.

According Julia, Princess Diana started the joke that has now become tradition, seeing the godparent gift the family the most hilariously inconvenient presents in terms of noise and time to construct.

‘So I do to George what [Diana] did to us,’ Julia explained during the podcast. ‘Which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making.

‘I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.’

Going on to talk about her godson, the 60-year-old continued: ‘He is amazing. He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God [Diana] would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them.’

